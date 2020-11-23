Report: Amazon Using Notorious Spy Agency To Bust Unionizing Efforts
Since the 19th century, the infamous Pinkerton spy agency has a history of union-busting and involving itself in businesses.
Now, Business Insider reports Amazon has turned to Pinkerton to monitor European workers' labor union organizing efforts.
Leaked documents from Amazon's Global Security Operations Center revealed analysts have been tracking workers' union organizing activities.