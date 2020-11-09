First COVID-19 Vaccines Could Arrive Before Christmas
Officials say the most vulnerable Americans could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines as early as Dec.
11.
Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package with funding for payrolls for public workers like teachers and first responders. There's a reason why the federal..
Defence Secretary: RAF could bring coronavirus vaccines to UKThe RAF could be used to bring coronavirus vaccines to the UK, the DefenceSecretary has said. Speaking on a visit to a Covid-19 testing site inLiverpool, where a mass pilot is under way, Ben Wallace..
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical OfficerThe deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam..