Leipzig won't buckle under pressure against PSG, says Nagelsmann

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:48s - Published
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is confident team will manage nerves ahead of tChampions League clash against Paris St Germain.


Julian Nagelsmann Julian Nagelsmann German football manager


RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Association football club in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

