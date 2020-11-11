Man fired from store after his paint-mixing TikToks go viral Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:57s - Published 5 minutes ago Man fired from store after his paint-mixing TikToks go viral A student at Ohio University who worked part-time at a Sherwin-Williams store was fired after the company found his paint-mixing TikTok @tonesterpaints.Tony Piloseno, whose account has more than 1.4 million followers, said he had been encouraging the company to market its brand to a younger audience on social media.company personnel at Sherwin-Williams investigated his account and fired him for making videos with company equipment “during [his] working hours”.Piloseno was accused of “gross misconduct,” including “wasting properties” and “seriously embarrass[ing] the company or its products” .Piloseno admitted to filming videos while mixing paints for customers when he started his account in December 2019.From there, he began purchasing cans of paint with his employee discount — but he was accused of stealing.Commenters showed their support on many of his posts.“Sherwin-Williams has no clue what they lost,” one wrote.“You deserved so much better king keep it up,” another said. “Don’t be shy, start your own paint company,” a third replied 0

