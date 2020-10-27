Governor DeWine, hospital leaders provide update on COVID-19

DeWine asks business leaders to help stop COVID-19 spreadOhio Governor Mike DeWine is asking for the help of businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19 as hospitalizations rise across the state.
Steeper increase in COVID-19 hospitalizationsOhio is seeing more COVID-19 patients enter the hospital, causing state officials to take notice.
As COVID-19 tears through Ohio, governor says 'stick to our game plan,' and plans meetings with county leadershipAs almost every county in Ohio continues to see COVID-19 spread, Gov. DeWine said he will begin meeting with leaders in counties, and he urged Ohioans to continue following the advice of their local..