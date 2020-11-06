24th annual Vancleave Arts and Crafts Festival
Arts and crafts make perfect personalized gifts for Christmas and the Vancleave Arts and Crafts Fair hosted over 35 vendors with unique handmade items.
Betty is proud of the turnout and already has vendors reserved for next year.
Betty Rylas, arts and crafts fair director: "We're having our 24th annual arts and crafts fair sponsored by the Vancleave friends at the library we raise money with these events for their programs and we furnish refreshments for all of our programs and that's what it's all about.
I'm happy I'm so happy and we're full, we've sold out every spot and I've had to make spots for people."
The Vancleave arts and crafts fair is already in the works for next year, so be on the look out.