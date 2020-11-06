24th annual Vancleave Arts and Crafts Festival

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

Arts and crafts make perfect personalized gifts for Christmas and the Vancleave Arts and Crafts Fair hosted over 35 vendors with unique handmade items.

- betty is proud of the turnout - and already has vendors - reserved for next year.

- - betty rylas, arts and crafts- fair- - - - director: - "we're having our 24th annual arts and crafts fair sponsored- by the vancleave- friends at the library we raise- money with these events fr thei- programs and we - furnish refreshments for all of- our programs ad that's what it'- - - - all about.

I'm happy i'm so - happy and were full, we've sold- out every spot and i've had to- make spots for people.

" - - the vancleaver arts and crafts- fair is already in the works fo- next year, so be on the look ou-