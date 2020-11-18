Global  
 

Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards

EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earninga total of five trophies including best soap.

Coronation Street was closebehind with four trophies, including three for its acclaimed storyline showingGeoff Metcalfe’s increasing coercive control over Yasmeen Nazir.

JessicaPlummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!in Wales, was among the stand-out winners of the night.


