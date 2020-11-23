WEB EXTRA: National Zoo Panda Gets A Name
The giant panda cub at Smithsonian's National Zoo has a name – Xiao Qi Ji.
The zoo announced the news on Monday (11/23) after inviting the public to vote on a name.
