Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: National Zoo Panda Gets A Name

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:21s - Published
WEB EXTRA: National Zoo Panda Gets A Name

WEB EXTRA: National Zoo Panda Gets A Name

The giant panda cub at Smithsonian's National Zoo has a name – Xiao Qi Ji.

The zoo announced the news on Monday (11/23) after inviting the public to vote on a name.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

National Zoo Panda Gets A Name [Video]

National Zoo Panda Gets A Name

The giant panda cub at Smithsonian's National Zoo has a name – Xiao Qi Ji. The zoo announced the news on Monday (11/23) after inviting the public to vote on a name.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published
Web Extra: DJ's Dugout employee fired for posting maskless Ricketts video [Video]

Web Extra: DJ's Dugout employee fired for posting maskless Ricketts video

Why she felt she need to share the video, even though it cost her job.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:32Published
WEB EXTRA: Thanksgiving Food Safety Tips [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Thanksgiving Food Safety Tips

With the pandemic changing holiday plans for many of us, people may be prepping a Turkey Day meal for the first time. Federal health officials want to remind everyone about proper food safety practices..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published