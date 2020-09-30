Global  
 

Tesla Nears $500-Billion Market Cap

Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted autonomous driving would boost his company's market capitalization to $500 billion.

On Monday, Tesla's market cap soared as high as $498 billion even though Tesla is still refining its self-driving software.

Business Insider reports that it has only released a beta version to a limited number of customers.

Musk made the claim during an investor call in May 2019, when Tesla's market cap was less than $45 billion, CNBC reported.


U.S. safety agency investigating Tesla suspension complaints

 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has no reports of crashes or injuries, but it will look at possible risks of the ball joint failure as complaints..
CBS News

Tesla recalls more than 9,500 Model X and Y vehicles due to manufacturing issues

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Tesla has issued recall orders for 9,537 of its vehicles in the US, including 9,136 Model Xs from 2016 and..
The Verge

Tesla plans to produce electric car chargers in China, document shows

 BEIJING (Reuters) – Tesla Inc plans to start manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China in 2021, according to a document submitted to the Shanghai..
WorldNews
Elon Musk and Bill Gates Tied for Title of World’s Second Richest Man [Video]

Elon Musk and Bill Gates Tied for Title of World’s Second Richest Man

On Monday, Elon Musk’s net worth soared to $127.9 billion after shares of Tesla reached a record high.

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone met with Elon Musk for 'Superintelligence'

 For their new movie about how an artificial intelligence becomes sentient and considers destroying the planet, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone knew just the..
USATODAY.com

Elon Musk becomes world's second richest person

 The tech billionaire overtakes Bill Gates after Tesla shares soar on S&P acceptance
BBC News

World's richest people: Elon Musk and Bill Gates are now tied for second place

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are now tied as the world's second richest person after Tesla shares hit a record high.
USATODAY.com

What Is A Stock Split? [Video]

What Is A Stock Split?

What is a stock split? A stock split is when a company decides to increase the number of shares by dividing its existing shares into additional shares. According to Business Insider stock splits don't provide any economic value to the company. They just reduce the stock's price, making it more affordable. Stock splits are often good signs for shareholders, attracting new investors and eventually leading to a share-price rise.

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000. The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake [Video]

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration [Video]

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election [Video]

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election

Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has been egregious enough to merit such a harsh punishment. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been criticized for frivolous, dishonest litigation.

Tesla workers in California are exempt from state’s new COVID-19 orders

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Employees at Tesla’s Fremont plant are “essential workers” and therefore exempt from new statewide..
The Verge

You won’t be able to watch HBO on Amazon’s channels platform starting next year

 Amazon and HBO-owner WarnerMedia finally came to an agreement this week to bring HBO Max to Amazon Fire TV devices, nearly six months after the streaming service..
The Verge

Bitcoin Will Replace Gold, Says World’s Largest Asset Firm BlackRock

 In a CNBC interview this morning, Rick Rieder, the investment manager at BlackRock Inc., said that Bitcoin is more functional than gold. Blackrock’s Bitcoin..
WorldNews
JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021 [Video]

JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021

On Tuesday, JPMorgan's Grace Peters told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" the S&P 500 could hit 3,750 by September 2021. Business Insider reports that would represent a 12% premium over Tuesday's closing price of 3,335.47. On the outlook for US stocks, she said, "We can see around a 10% upside over a 12-month view." Peters said investors should look at areas that have seen "structural growth" like construction, healthcare, and digital-transformation.

Tesla's market cap breaches $500 billion as mammoth 2020 rally charges on

Tesla's 2020 rally has minted a fortune for Elon Musk. The CEO's net worth is up more than $100...
Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce [Video]

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce

Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than..

Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion [Video]

Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion

Tesla may be the new kid on the block in the auto industry, but it's quickly become a big kid on Wall Street. The electric-car maker's shares continued to climb more than 4% on Tuesday. This..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Goldman Sachs: Tesla's S&P 500 Entry Could Prompt Buying Spree [Video]

Goldman Sachs: Tesla's S&P 500 Entry Could Prompt Buying Spree

On Thursday, lGoldman Sachs said large-cap mutual funds are on the verge of fueling a massive rally for Tesla shares. Business Insider reports that Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 on December 21 as..

