Tesla Nears $500-Billion Market Cap

Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted autonomous driving would boost his company's market capitalization to $500 billion.

On Monday, Tesla's market cap soared as high as $498 billion even though Tesla is still refining its self-driving software.

Business Insider reports that it has only released a beta version to a limited number of customers.

Musk made the claim during an investor call in May 2019, when Tesla's market cap was less than $45 billion, CNBC reported.


