Jennifer Lopez Is Accused of Copying Beyoncé at the AMAs

Jennifer Lopez Is Accused of Copying Beyoncé at the AMAs.

Lopez performed with Maluma at the American Music Awards on Nov.

22.

Fans immediately took to social media to point out similarities to Beyoncé's 2014 Grammys performance of "Drunk In Love.".

Many thought Lopez's outfit, hair, chair dancing and lighting were too familiar to ignore.

Others defended Lopez, saying Beyoncé has been accused of producing work similar to other artists over the years.

Most recently, Queen Bey's music videos for "The Lion King: The Gift" were called into question.

Many people thought they bore a strong resemblance to Petite Noir's visual album, 'La Maison Noir: The Gift and the Curse.'


