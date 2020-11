Remembering the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:13s - Published 2 minutes ago Remembering the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge Remembering the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge. After a seven-year battle with Lou Gehrig's disease, Pat Quinn passed away on Sunday. But he's being remembered today for the social media phenomenon he started. ABC's Will Ganss looks at how Quinn put the disease in the spotlight. 0

Related news from verified sources Co-Founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Loses Battle with Disease The man who made the Ice Bucket Challenge famous worlwide has passed away this weekend. The ALS...

HNGN - Published 11 hours ago