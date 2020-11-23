11-23-2020 for Bri

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

Businesses and the hospitality industry.

Governor walz's plan to help those impacted by the lastest round of closures.

/ lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:a greater need down the line the need for testing could amp up down the line.

I'm kimt news three's jessica bringe live with what the mayo clinic is saying about the med city's testing ability.

Trees jeremy-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:rochester gets ready for the holidays rochester is getting ready for the holidays during a pandemic.

We'll show you where festival of trees will be lit up this year.

/ lowerthirdbanner:when the messy mix hits i'm tracking our next round of wintry precipitation and if the messy mix will have any impact on your tuesday commute.

I've got a look at the numbers, coming up.

/ kimt news 3 first at 4 starts right now.

/ / / lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:katie lange [email protected] coverage you can count on good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news three first at four.

I'm katie lange coronavirus cases are climbing across the u-s.

And that includes southern minnesota and north iowa.

Coming up in this hour-- walz rona-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:help is on the way minnesota governor tim walz says help is coming to businesses impacted by the state's latest round of closures.

Astra-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:astrazeneca vaccine is 70% effective plus- another coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results.

Today--astrazeneca says its experimental vaccine is 70 percent effective.

What that could mean for americans.

Golf pandemic-live vo-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:hitting the links and-- the pandemic may have pushed people outdoors.

We're checking in with a local golf professional about how many people hit the links this [email protected] coverage you can count on mayo clinic says nationwide there is the capacity to do 1 point 5 million covid-19 tests a day.

While there's sufficient testing right now - there could be a greater need down the line.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from the hospital with a look at our local testing capability.

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jessica bringe [email protected] coverage you can count on katie- mayo clinic says here at its rochester campus the hospital can lowerthird2line coronavirus:mayo clinic covid-19 testing capability at 20,000 per day rochester, mn as far as recent positivity rates - dr. william morice says in the last month or so the rates have been around 10- percent but it does change daily.

That's compared to around a 20- percent positivity rate in wisconsin.

Dr. morice says despite seeing a rise in cases and some capacity restraints on hospitals now..

He says if we would have seen this increase 8 months ago we'd be experiencing a much different situation.

Mayo testing-live sot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:dr. william morice mayo clinic we're working together, we have systems in place and we continue to innovate to find ways to keep patients out of the hospital; working on outpatient transfusion centers for example where patients can get treated.

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jessica bringe [email protected] coverage you can count on mayo clinic also says around 900 employees have tested positive for covid-19 but says of those employees more than 90-percent contracted the virus from the community..

Not the hospital.

Live in rochester- jessica bringe kimt news 3 thanks jessica.

Mayo says it's had retired employees - who still have valid licenses - come back to work to meet the needs of patients.

Governor tim walz says he intends to announce a major state relief plan to help small businesses and the hospitality industry during the covid-19 pandemic.

Walz rona-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:gov.

Walz says new package coming to help small businesses kimt news 3 according to walz, he will call a special session tomorrow in order to approve the plan, which will include sales tax mitigation.

Both small businesses and the hospitality industry have struggled during the pandemic and its resulting restrictions.

Walz rona-sot-1 some of the mitigation efforts, there's a cascading effect that keeps people from being infected, which keeps people out of the hospital, which keeps people out of icu, which saves lives.

Walz made the comments during a press conference this afternoon where he and state officials unveiled new technology to help slow the spread of the virus: a contact tracing app.

We will have more on that coming up in [email protected] coverage you can count on the virus continues to spread at a rapid rate across southern minnesota and northern iowa.

Here's a look at the increasing numbers in 3,265 deaths iowa 211,740 cases ... there are 301 new cases in olmsted county since friday-- pushing the county-wide total over 6-thousand cases.

Since friday- there have been 286 new cases in mower county.

In north iowa- health officials confirm 157 new cases since friday in cerro gordo county.

Coronavirus ots mn:276,500 cases 3,265 deaths department of health is reporting 6- thousand-353 new cases of the virus and 24 new deaths.

There are now 49-thousand-189 currently active cases across minnesota.

Coronavirus ots ia:211,740 cases 2,205 deaths and in the haweye state.

There have now been over 211- thousand cases confirmed cases since march.

The death toll stands at 2- thousand 205.

Currently - there are 94-thousand-932 active cases.

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:amy fleming [email protected] coverage you can count on downtown rochester's festival of trees will be lit up this year but the trees won't be in their usual spot.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live with that story.

Jeremy lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jeremy wall [email protected] coverage you can count on that's right george, each year the trees are usually inside the mayo civic center but due to covid-19, they are being put in places including vacant businesses such as the one behind me so people can still see the trees in a safe way.

Trees jeremy-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:festival of trees to be showcased rochester, mn the christmas trees will also be inside occupied stores.

Rochester downtown alliance partnered with hiawatha homes foundation and destination medical center to have trees in downtown store fronts including the former primp location.

There will still, though, be a tree inside the mayo civic center for people to view from the outside.

Senior director of placemaking this is just a way for people to safely enjoy the holidays without having to go inside.

All of the trees from the festival that are downtown will be viewable from the outside the trees will be displayed november 27 through december 31.

Live in rochester, jeremy wall, kimt news 3.

Thanks jeremy.

The christmas trees will be showcased in 10 different locations along broadway ave and first and second ave southwest.

Stormteam 3 it's a cool but sunny start to the work week- kimt stormteam 3 meteorloigist sara knox joins us now.

Sara what are you tracking?

Live first look at wx-main-6 tonight: am snow becoming mix/rain lows: upper 20s wind: se 5-25 mph tuesday: am snow becoming rain/mix highs: near 40 wind: se 5-25 mph tuesday night: scattered rain, precipitation ending lows: mid 30s wind: se n 5-10 mph holidays covid-vbox-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:is it worth the risk?

Coming up on kimt news three first at four- are family gatherings worth the risk of getting covid-19?

A poll revealing if parents are feeling pandemic fatigue.

Covid app tz-sotvo-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:an app to track covid-19 exposure?

"i have no concerns an app to track if you've been exposed to covid-19?

A look at what the state of minnesota is rolling out to keep you informed.

/ hyvee hours-vidbox-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:hyvee protects high risk customers plus- hyvee gears up to protect high risk customers from the coronavirus.

What they're bringing back starting today.

/ mn testing-bump-1