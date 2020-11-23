Police agencies team up to keep the roads safe over the long Thanksgiving weekend

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

The Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police are coming together to keep you safe over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

"state police" in indiana and illinois are joining forces to keep you safe on the roadways this thanksgiving holiday.

"extra officers" will be assigned to special patrols on interstate-"70".

They're calling it "operation slow your roll".

They want to remind all motorists to drive responsibly.

Avoid distractions while behind the wheel, obey the posted speed limits, buckle up and never drink and drive.

///// /////// we have 30 deaths here in the united states daily from people that are driving under the influence of alcohol.if you are going to consume alcohol have a plan in place and make sure that you can get home safely afterwards.

