New COVID-19 vaccine candidate up to 90% effective and different from others
AZD1222 is AstraZeneca's newest COVID-19 vaccine candidate, but here is how it differs from the previous two.
AstraZeneca 3rd Company To Report Successful COVID Vaccine TrialAstraZeneca says its vaccine is effective and may prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by EasterBoris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard,..
AstraZeneca Reports New Covid Vaccine is 70% Effective On AverageVeuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on AstraZeneca’s latest claims that their vaccine is 70% effective on average.