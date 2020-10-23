Ariana Grande Twerk Video Goes Viral On TikTok & Bad Bunny Cancels 2020 AMAs Performance
Reggaeton Phenom Bad Bunny Tests Positive For COVID-19Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
CNN reports the artist has had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday.
Bad Bunny was..
Is "Megan is Missing" really that bad? Skip this TikTok trendThe disturbing 2011 film Megan Is Missing has gone viral on TikTok over just how unsettling it is. Is it really that bad, though?.In short, yes. Though it was marketed as an educational film, it was..
First Stream (10/23/20): New Music From Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Bruce Springsteen and H.E.R. | Billboard NewsAriana Grande changes 'Positions' with her new single, Ty Dolla $ign drops his star-studded album, Bruce Springsteen is back with his 20th studio album and H.E.R. premieres 'Damages' live performance..