Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Consumer Alert: GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles To Replace Takata Air Bags

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Consumer Alert: GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles To Replace Takata Air Bags

Consumer Alert: GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles To Replace Takata Air Bags

General Motors is recalling 7 million pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous air bag inflators.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

GM to recall 7M vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags

The U.S. is making General Motors recall and repair nearly 6 million big pickup trucks and SUVs...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Denver PostJapan Today



Related videos from verified sources

After Arguing With NHTSA For Four Years, GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles [Video]

After Arguing With NHTSA For Four Years, GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles

CNN reports seven million GM pickups and SUVs worldwide are being recalled. The recall centers on a defect in Japanese airbags made by now-bankrupt Takata. The defect caused the bags to explode,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
GM Issuing Global Recall Of 7M Vehicles Due To Takata Air Bags [Video]

GM Issuing Global Recall Of 7M Vehicles Due To Takata Air Bags

General Motors will recall millions of big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:36Published
Air bag recall [Video]

Air bag recall

There has been a recall of Takata airbags in Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:28Published