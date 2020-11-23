Global  
 

Cigar-smoking Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Cigar-smoking Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator

Cigar-smoking Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator

A Florida man saved his dog from certain death after he wrestled an alligator that snatched the puppy and dragged the pooch into a pond.


