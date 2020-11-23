Michigan Certifies Results For Joe Biden
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the president-elect also announced several cabinet nominees.
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn ElectionPresident Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..
Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election resultsThe Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results for the entire state, solidifying Joe Biden's win and giving him the state's 16 electoral votes.
Pennsylvania, Michigan On Verge Of Certifying President-Elect Joe Biden As WinnerNatalie Brand reports President Trump has no plans to concede the election.