Oxford develops a UK made vaccine

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Oxford has now developed a COVID-19 vaccine for the UK and others around the world.


Covid-19: Oxford vaccine 'highly effective'

The director of the Oxford Vaccine group says this vaccine is also easier to store than others.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald•NYTimes.com


Oxford vaccine shows 90% efficacy in Phase-3 trial

Unlike in the case of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the Oxford vaccine showed “early...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Pfizer, Moderna Boost Hopes But Many Nations Counting On Oxford Vaccine

Trial successes from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have buoyed hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine is coming...
Upworthy - Published


New COVID-19 vaccine candidate up to 90% effective and different from others [Video]

New COVID-19 vaccine candidate up to 90% effective and different from others

AZD1222 is AstraZeneca's newest COVID-19 vaccine candidate, but here is how it differs from the previous two.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:38Published
Oxford jab could be a 'vaccine for all' [Video]

Oxford jab could be a 'vaccine for all'

The AstraZeneca / Oxford University vaccine for coronavirus is up to 90% effective in preventing coronavirus, trial results show.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:47Published
AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper [Video]

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper. On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. Because..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published