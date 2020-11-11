Lancaster tops most new COVID cases statewide

A record number of new cases across the nationThe coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact most of the nation. A record number of new cases reported again with more than 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in the US yesterday.
Illinois Sets New Records For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations; Most Deaths Since Late MayThe new surge of COVID-19 in Illinois continues unabated, with the state again reaching a new high mark for new cases, as well as setting a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations. Deaths from the..
Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 CasesTexas Becomes First State
With More Than 1 Million
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases.
Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state,
has officially surpassed one million cases of COVID-19. .
The state..