Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success.

Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's 16 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Before the vote, the board heard over three hours of testimony and public comments from election officials, party officials, and members of the public.

Business Insider reports Democrats Jeanette Bradshaw and Julie Matuzak and Republican Aaron Van Langevelde voted to certify.

Republican Norman Shinkle abstained.

The state's certification is the latest failure of the Trump campaign, which has filed multiple lawsuits--and fired multiple lawyers.