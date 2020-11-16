|
|
|
New Giant Balloons To Make Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:33s - Published
New Giant Balloons To Make Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut
Macy's is revealing the new, giant balloons that will make their debut in the company's reimagined, Thanksgiving Day parade.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Macy's unveiled the new additions to its annual Thanksgiving Day parade Monday, which include The...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
5 Fun Facts About the , Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
1, The parade was originally
held during Christmas.
Employees organized the parade
in 1924 to celebrate becoming
the "world's largest..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:49Published
|
10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts You Never Knew
10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts , You Never Knew.
Here are some surprising facts about
Turkey Day that you can share over your holiday meal.
1. , There isn’t proof that the colonists and Native..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36Published
|