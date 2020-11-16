Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Giant Balloons To Make Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published
New Giant Balloons To Make Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

New Giant Balloons To Make Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

Macy's is revealing the new, giant balloons that will make their debut in the company's reimagined, Thanksgiving Day parade.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New Thanksgiving parade balloons, floats unveiled

Macy's unveiled the new additions to its annual Thanksgiving Day parade Monday, which include The...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

5 Fun Facts About the , Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 1, The parade was originally held during Christmas. Employees organized the parade in 1924 to celebrate becoming the "world's largest..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:49Published
10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts You Never Knew [Video]

10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts You Never Knew

10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts , You Never Knew. Here are some surprising facts about Turkey Day that you can share over your holiday meal. 1. , There isn’t proof that the colonists and Native..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:36Published