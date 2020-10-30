Global  
 

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Viewership Record, Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel Production Start Date & More Top News | THR Ne

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Viewership Record, Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel Production Start Date & More Top News | THR Ne

'The Queen's Gambit' sets a new viewership record for Netflix, Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost went the unconventional route for their wedding and Marvel plans to start shooting the 'Black Panther' sequel this summer.


Tenoch Huerta Set to Join Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel | THR News [Video]

Tenoch Huerta Set to Join Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel | THR News

Tenoch Huerta, star of Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico,' is joining the cast of Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel. The untitled film from director Ryan Coogler is set to start filming in July 2021.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:22Published
Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Sets New Viewership Record | THR News [Video]

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Sets New Viewership Record | THR News

Netflix's limited series 'The Queen's Gambit' has set a viewership record for the streamer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:50Published

Glenn Close talks 'Hillbilly Elegy,' another chance at Oscar and what's on her Thanksgiving menu

 Is the eighth time the charm? Glenn Close goes for Oscar glory again and transforms into a larger-than-life grandma for Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy.'
USATODAY.com
Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet [Video]

Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet

On Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on Nielsen's latest list of top streaming titles at No. 10. 551 million minutes watched over its premiere weekend. For comparison, Netflix said last year that "Stranger Things" season three was watched by 64 million households.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News [Video]

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News

Disney+ has set a release date for 'WandaVision,' its first streaming series from Marvel Studios. The show, which stars 'Avengers' actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Jan. 15, 2021.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:21Published

Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News [Video]

Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter has also learned that in lieu of a minister, Johansson and Jost kept it in the 'SNL' family by having one of the show’s veteran writer-producers, Steve Higgins, serve as the officiant.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:06Published

Scarlett Johansson actually has a twin brother – and he looked just like her

 There are many big Hollywood stars who have siblings that we don’t know about. One such celebrity is Scarlett Johansson, who actually has a twin brother,..
WorldNews
Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News [Video]

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News

Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top stories in Hollywood.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:13Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:24Published

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in New York [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in New York

Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Goldie Hawn on joining Kurt Russell in Netflix's 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' [Video]

Goldie Hawn on joining Kurt Russell in Netflix's 'The Christmas Chronicles 2'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell chat with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about their new Netflix sequel, "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:13Published
Nearly 84K people across U.S. hospitalized with COVID-19 [Video]

Nearly 84K people across U.S. hospitalized with COVID-19

Spiking COVID-19 numbers across the country come as people prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Right now- nearly 84,000 people have been hospitalized in the U.S. with the virus -- a new record..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:04Published
5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

5 Fun Facts About the , Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 1, The parade was originally held during Christmas. Employees organized the parade in 1924 to celebrate becoming the "world's largest..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:49Published