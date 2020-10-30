Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Viewership Record, Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel Production Start Date & More Top News | THR Ne

'The Queen's Gambit' sets a new viewership record for Netflix, Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost went the unconventional route for their wedding and Marvel plans to start shooting the 'Black Panther' sequel this summer.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in New York Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top stories in Hollywood.

There are many big Hollywood stars who have siblings that we don’t know about. One such celebrity is Scarlett Johansson, who actually has a twin brother,..

Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News The Hollywood Reporter has also learned that in lieu of a minister, Johansson and Jost kept it in the 'SNL' family by having one of the show’s veteran writer-producers, Steve Higgins, serve as the officiant.

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News Disney+ has set a release date for 'WandaVision,' its first streaming series from Marvel Studios. The show, which stars 'Avengers' actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Jan. 15, 2021.

Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet On Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on Nielsen's latest list of top streaming titles at No. 10. 551 million minutes watched over its premiere weekend. For comparison, Netflix said last year that "Stranger Things" season three was watched by 64 million households.

Is the eighth time the charm? Glenn Close goes for Oscar glory again and transforms into a larger-than-life grandma for Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Sets New Viewership Record | THR News Netflix's limited series 'The Queen's Gambit' has set a viewership record for the streamer.

Tenoch Huerta Set to Join Marvel's 'Black Panther' Sequel | THR News Tenoch Huerta, star of Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico,' is joining the cast of Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel. The untitled film from director Ryan Coogler is set to start filming in July 2021.