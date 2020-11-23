Global  
 

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots.

HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate.

He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue.

Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.

America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is.

Kerry will represent the US at a moment that scholars increasingly see as a period of American imperial decline amid unprecedented planetary changes.


