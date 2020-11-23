Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2016.

Would be the first Latino — and immigrant — to run the Homeland Security Department.

Haines, who has worked with Biden for over a decade, served as principal deputy national security adviser under President Obama from 2015 to 2017.

She's been tapped to become the highest-ranking woman to serve in the intelligence community as Director of National Intelligence.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is set to fill the role of special presidential envoy for climate and have a seat on the National Security Council.

These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative.

, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits — , President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

— or without diversity of background and perspective.

It’s why I’ve selected them, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

Biden's picks will first require Senate approval to serve in their respective posts.

Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff were also announced as deputy directors of the White House legislative affairs office