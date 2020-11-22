Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melissa Gilbert Shares Health Update After 'Wildly Successful' Spinal Surgery

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Melissa Gilbert Shares Health Update After 'Wildly Successful' Spinal Surgery
Melissa Gilbert has had four spinal surgeries

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Melissa Gilbert shares post-surgery photo, calls operation on spine ‘wildly successful’

Melissa Gilbert went through her fourth spinal surgery and has said the operation was “wildly...
FOXNews.com - Published