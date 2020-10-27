Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad

President Donald Trump is upset with how his legal team has handled his insistence that the 2020 presidential election be overturned.

Business Insider reports a source says Trump is worried that the team is made up of 'fools' who are 'making him look bad.'

Trump has also reportedly complained about Rudy Giuliani's appearance--literally--at a bizarre news conference last week.

He was incensed by the vision of Giuliani's hair dye dripping down the sides of his face while speaking at the nearly 2-hour-long event.

Giuliani, along with Trump's legal adviser Jenna Ellis and the now-fired lawyer Sidney Powell, defended Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud at the conference.