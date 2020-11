Winter weather system brings heavy snow to central Iowa Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:07s - Published Winter weather system brings heavy snow to central Iowa The Winter weather system moved into Iowa, bringing heavy snow on Monday (November 23). According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, some roads are covered with ice and snow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



A weak system will pass through the area today. There will be some scattered snow showers or a few rain drops mainly this afternoon. There could be a little minor accumulation in a few spots. Highs.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



We had 4 straight days of temperatures either tying or breaking the record high. Today's high temperature breaks the old record of 69 for the Fox Valley. Skies will increase a tad with clouds tonight... Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:29 Published 2 weeks ago Officials provide update on city's winter weather preps



Ahead of snow predictions on Sunday, officials with the City of Omaha provided an update on how personnel are gearing up to handle it. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:14 Published on October 23, 2020