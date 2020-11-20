International karate champ Syeda Falak enters politics to fight for minorities

International karate champion Syeda Falak has decided to serve the people through politics.

Falak has joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

Syeda has been into social activities for the last two years and by raising her voice against injustice.

"I have been into social activities since two years, raising my voice against the injustices done across India.

I can see how the situation of the country is now.

It is time for a change in Indian Politics.

Minorities be it Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities, they should not be slaves to so called secular parties.

They should have their own voice.

I want to serve the people and work for the society hence, I decided to join politics," she said.

Talking about her past life and achievements, Syeda said, "I started learning Karate at the age of 12.

Now it's been 13 to 14 years for my Karate career.

I have represented India at many International championships, a winner of 20 National level Karate championships and 22 International level Karate championships and first from Telangana to qualify for World and Asian Karate Championships as well as first from Telangana to win the senior National title.

I have also represented India at many world Karate Premium Leagues."