Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayo Clinic looking for volunteers for upcoming COVID vaccine trial

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Mayo Clinic looking for volunteers for upcoming COVID vaccine trial
Mayo Clinic looking for volunteers for upcoming COVID vaccine trial.

First tonight: mayo clinic is looking for volunteers for an upcoming covid?

"*19 vaccine trial.

A leader in medical research, mayo today launching a covid?

"*19 vaccine registry that looks to identify eligible participants.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic to explain.

Jessica?

George ?

"* mayo clinic says in the coming months doctors will be holding trials here in rochester... but the registry is being started now so the hospital can quickly reach out to participants when the time comes.

While there are likely to be at least two vaccines approved for emergency use authorization in the near term... doctor andrew badleyys 0 clinical vaccine trials going on around the world.

Badley says the hospital intends to participate in one of those trials.

Mayo clinic also says it'll be working to include those who are most impacted by the pandemic and are trying to make sure there's diverse participation to ensure the vaccine works for everyone.

Our groups are already heavily involved with these communities and because of those existing relationship we will work with our health disparities group to disseminate the information of those registry to those populations so we hope to have meaningful involvement from those groups in the ultimate vaccine trials.

You can enroll in the covid?

"*19 vaccine registry by completing a vaccine registry form..

The form is available in seven different languages.

Live in.

Rochester jessica bringe thank you jessica.

You can also access the registry form via mayo clinics patient




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

USC Researchers Seek Volunteers For COVID Vaccine Trial [Video]

USC Researchers Seek Volunteers For COVID Vaccine Trial

Dr. Saahir Khan speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about a USC coronavirus vaccine clinical trial that is seeking volunteers.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:38Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published
Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success [Video]

Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success

Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published