Mayo Clinic looking for volunteers for upcoming COVID vaccine trial.

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

First tonight: mayo clinic is looking for volunteers for an upcoming covid?

"*19 vaccine trial.

A leader in medical research, mayo today launching a covid?

"*19 vaccine registry that looks to identify eligible participants.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic to explain.

Jessica?

George ?

"* mayo clinic says in the coming months doctors will be holding trials here in rochester... but the registry is being started now so the hospital can quickly reach out to participants when the time comes.

While there are likely to be at least two vaccines approved for emergency use authorization in the near term... doctor andrew badleyys 0 clinical vaccine trials going on around the world.

Badley says the hospital intends to participate in one of those trials.

Mayo clinic also says it'll be working to include those who are most impacted by the pandemic and are trying to make sure there's diverse participation to ensure the vaccine works for everyone.

Our groups are already heavily involved with these communities and because of those existing relationship we will work with our health disparities group to disseminate the information of those registry to those populations so we hope to have meaningful involvement from those groups in the ultimate vaccine trials.

You can enroll in the covid?

"*19 vaccine registry by completing a vaccine registry form..

The form is available in seven different languages.

Live in.

Rochester jessica bringe thank you jessica.

You can also access the registry form via mayo clinics patient