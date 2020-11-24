Kelly Family providing free Thanksgiving meal in Bay St. Louis

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

For anyone looking for a warm home-cooked meal this Thanksgiving holiday, look no further than Bay St.

- for anyone looking for a warm,- home cooked meal this - thanksgiving holiday, look no - further than bay st.

Louis.

- for 35 years, the kelly family- has provided a free thanksgivin- meal to the community.- they will do so again this- thursday at our lady of the gul- community center.

- due to covid-19, this year's- meal will include dine in, carr- out and - curbside services.- if you are interested in- delivery, call 228-223-7349 to- reserve your meal.- - - - those involved in the tradition- say 2020 is a year to be- thankful- for all blessings.- - "i want people to remember this thanksgiving we really need to- be thankfuol to god for all tha- we have becasue it has- been a hard year for everyone.- we couldn't do this without - community and - everyone calling me - volunteering.

We couldn't do it- without the merchants who - generously give.

The whole- community just comes together.- its not just our family.- we're so grateful to everyone - out there who just makes it - possible."

Meal times thursday run from 11- a-m until 2 p-m.- more information can be found o- - - - the kelly family's event- facebook page under the name- free