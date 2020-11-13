Cousin Sal: Aaron Donald will be in Tom Brady's face all game, I'll take the Rams | FOX BET LIVE

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in NFL Week 11, and Cousin Sal says this will be a game of matchups.

Although Tom Brady may have handled Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, hear why Cousin Sal thinks it's the 'other' Aaron, Aaron Donald, that Brady will have trouble facing off with tonight.