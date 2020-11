Steelers To Limit Fans At Heinz Field After Health Officials Announce New Virus Mitigation Efforts Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:21s - Published 7 minutes ago Steelers To Limit Fans At Heinz Field After Health Officials Announce New Virus Mitigation Efforts Starting next month, the Steelers say they are limiting Heinz Field to no more than 2,500 people after the Pennsylvania Department of Health implemented new coronavirus mitigation efforts. 0

