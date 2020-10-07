Global  
 

Boy forced to threaten Trump in ISIS video returns to US

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:02s - Published
The Indiana boy who was brought to Syria and forced to threaten President Trump in an ISIS propaganda video two years ago has returned to the United States.


