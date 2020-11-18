6pm Rupp Arena Reopening 11232020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

Rupp Arena is getting ready to reopen its doors to live events.

L3: abc 36 news white rupp arena to reopen to live events starting wednesday with u-k mens basketball ... this week.... rupp kicks off a limited number of live events that starts wednesday with the u-k mens basketball bluegrass showcase.

Rupp arena says its staff worked closely with the governors office to come up with a detailed plan for reopening.

New covid-19 policies and procedures are being put in place... including online ticket sales only.... health screening and temperature checks before entering the event and enforcing social distancing and masks wearing.

After being dark for eight months... rupp arena officials say they are eager to host live events again.

L3: abc 36 news white bill owen president and ceo, lexington central bank center we're excited to put the building back to work.

Basketball, concerts, whatever we can do.

I mean were in the business of events and after being essentially shuttered for eight months, its nice to have