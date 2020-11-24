Whitfield Covid Cases

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

The Dalton area is getting hit hard now by Covid-19... Whitfield is the worst in Georgia right now.

Whitfield county has georgias highest covid outbreak over the past two weeks based on new cases per 100 thousand people.

News 12's brian armstrong gets a response from one of the commissioners.

We just lost one of our five commissioners last week, rodger, he died last tuesday with covid.

According to the georgia department of health, whitfield county has 1098 news cases in the past 2 weeks.

Being the first in a state with 159 counties is not a distinction we want.

Laughter says this stems from people refusing to wear masks.

The word had gotten out that we are trying to take away peoples freedoms and they were very anti-any kind of mask.

It seems like a very simple thing to do to where i'm at and possibly save somebody's life and one life is that not worth people agreeing to wear a mask.

She says between her friend's death and her husband having a minor case, it's very frustrating to see people refuse to wear a mask to help stop the spread.

I think my grandson said it best when he asked his mom how come we care enough about other people to wear a mask in the grocery store but other people don't care about us enough to wear a mask.

She said yes there's hope on the horizon with a vaccine coming but when we get a vaccine is out of our control what is in our control is put a mask on.

I think that we can't wait for that the cases right now are increasing so rapidly that we just cannot wait for that.

