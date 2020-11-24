DIY holiday décor with cardboard

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

With the kids home for Thanksgiving break you might be looking for some fun crafts to keep them entertained.

- with the kids home for- thanksgiving break you might- be looking for some fun crafts- to keep them entertained.

- well, save your cardboard boxes- because the possibilities are - endless when you think "inside" the box.- two men and a truck in gulfport- showed what a - little hot glue, yarn, ribbon,- cardboard and imagination can - do.

- sales and marketing manager - emily sham worked - with her family creating- ornaments, snowflakes and - even a cardboard christmas tree- for hanging - pictures and christmas cards on- - emily sham, sales and marketing- - manager"i have a four year old so i would cut out the craborad- and she - would paint and throw some- sprinkles, what she calls it- "glitter" all over th snowflakes.

- you can lay it over your- tablescapes.

You can even make- this thanksgiving themed if - - - - you wanted t o with - thanksgiving right around the - corner making leave or- pumpkins get your family- together and craft over the - holidays."

- - - these d-i-y holiday decoration- crafts pair well- with some hot cocoa and a - christmas movie playing in the- background.

- it's easy to cut out christmas- - - - shapes for the kids to decorate-