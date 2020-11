KC teen creates masterpieces to raise money for charities Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:22s - Published 5 minutes ago KC teen creates masterpieces to raise money for charities Savannah Williams, 13, is founder and president of her own nonprofit, Angel Hands Art Foundation. She paints artwork and donates it to raise money for charities in Kansas City. 0

