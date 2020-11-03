EastEnders Soap Scoop! Ian is attacked

EastEnders Soap Scoop! Peter makes a shock discovery



Coming up on EastEnders... Peter is shocked by the contents of Ian's will. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago

EastEnders Soap Scoop! Kat's criminal plan plays out



Coming up on EastEnders... Kat teams up with the Mitchells for a dodgy job. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:59 Published 2 weeks ago