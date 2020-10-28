Arizona food banks seeing more families needing help in 2020
Arizona food banks seeing more families needing help in 2020 after being impacted by COVID-19.
A church is helping families out with food this holiday seasonThe pandemic has pushed more families to the edge and has made it harder for groups to offer holiday help.
SWPA Sees 42% Increase In Food InsecurityCOVID-19 has caused a lot of local families to need help getting food and Feeding America has new metrics showing the impact it has had on food insecurity in our region.