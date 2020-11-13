Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Action News Now reporter Ana Torrea shares what the community of Redding is doing to help people in need.

This winter, many people will be in need of a jacket to help keep them warm through the cold season.

Help keep kids warm this winter season by donating to Coats for Kids

*ana* trt ana torrea atorreanews the good news rescue mission and the city of redding are partnering together to make sure that people have a coat to help keep them warm during the winter weather.

Take vo* right now, the city and the rescue mission are collecting coats through the "coats for kids" program.

Which will go towards not only kids-- but adults who cannot afford a warm jacket.

And it's not just coats.

Both the city and the rescue mission are also in need of scarves... hats... and mittens.

Take sot* trt:16 justin wandro development director you know it's getting pretty cold at night, and even during the day now, so just imagine being a kid and not being able to stay warm and what effect that does that have on your ability to focus on school work and just being able to go outside and play take vo cont.

There are several ways people can donate a coat.

People can put the items in a plastic bag on top of their blue container for collection.

Or they can drop it off at the good news rescue mission... redding fire department stations... or redding transfer stations.

Ana tag* trt ana torrea atorreanews the good news rescue mission says, once all the coats are collected, it plans to do a coat giveaway sometime next month.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

"coats for kids" runs until