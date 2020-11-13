'Jeopardy!' Ken Jennings: Interim Host After Alex Trebek

(CNN)Following the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek earlier this month, the quiz show has now announced it will resume production, with a new interim host in the meantime.

Announced Monday that Ken Jennings, who holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won at 74, will be the first interim guest host for the show, which plans on resuming production on November 30.

By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers," said "Jeopardy!"