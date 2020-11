Young Girl Held At Gunpoint By Grand Rapids Police In 2017 Dies Of COVID-19 Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 day ago Young Girl Held At Gunpoint By Grand Rapids Police In 2017 Dies Of COVID-19 Honestie Hodges, 14, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, on Nov. 9. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like