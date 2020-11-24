Peter Rottentail Movie

Peter Rottentail Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: James and Lenny thought they were fixing up a relative's newly purchase house but what they got was a weekend of horrors!

What is the Evil Rabbit's hidden agenda and how does it relate to a birthday party from hell years earlier?

Who will win the final battle between man and beast?

A wild mix of horror and dark comedy you will not soon forget!

In the tradition of JACK FROST and LEPRECHAUN comes The Polonia Brothers latest thrill ride!

Watch at your own risk!