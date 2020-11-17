Jed Hoyer Signs 5-Year Contact As Cubs President Of Baseball Operations
The Cubs on Monday announced Jed Hoyer agreed to terms with the Cubs on a new five-year contract running through the 2025 season.
Have Analytics Made Sports Less Aesthetically Pleasing?Theo Epstein announced his departure as President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs and had an interesting quote on the way out the door.
Cubs President Of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein OutTheo Epstein will leave the Chicago Cubs, effective this Friday. CBS 2's Luke Stuckmeyer reports.
