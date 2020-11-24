Urs of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali celebrated with religious zeal in Baramulla

The people of Kashmir Valley celebrated the annual Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), popularly known as Peer Dastageer Sahib with full enthusiasm. Devotees offered prayers at Dastageer Sahib in Srinagar. As per Islamic calendar, the Urs begins on 1st day of Rabi Al Thani. However, this year, shrines as well as devotees have to follow COVID-19 guidelines. The festival plays a vital role for the people of Kashmir.
Polling is underway for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on December 04. People were seen standing in a long queue at a polling booth in Chak Jafar Village in Jammu, waiting for their turn to cast their votes. Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajouri and Baramulla district which are part of the third phase of the voting. First-ever DDC elections are being held in eight phases and will go on till December 19. Counting of votes will take place on December 2
The locals of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir have high expectation from the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections. They are hopeful that this election's outcome will address their long-due grievances. Participation has been high since first phase began on November 28. Candidates of DDC elections are reaching out to the locals door to door. They urged people to vote for development in the region. Eight phased local bodies' polls in JandK began on Nov 28. Polling for 43 constituencies in the first phase concluded with 51.76% voter turnout.
Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir region received fresh spell of snowfall and rain which have triggered cold wave conditions in the region. The snowfall led to closure of several roads connecting remote villages in the area. In view of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley, a 'low danger' avalanche warning was issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal.
The cold weather in the Kashmir valley failed to hold back cycling enthusiasts of Srinagar from participating in "Fit India Cyclothon 2020", organised by the district administration, in association with the Department of Youth Services and the Sports District. A large number of youngsters, irrespective of gender, participated in the Cyclothon, organised under Fit India Mission, from Nehru Park to Nishat. The motive of the showpiece event was to attract the youth towards fitness during winters and give them a platform. The participants were happy to come out and participate in sporting activities after the COVID-induced lockdown.
India is a land where Sufism has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. The unity of these myriad faiths can be very well witnessed at the dargahs of Sufi saints. Today, we take you to one such Dargah of Hazrat Syed Afzaluddin Ameer Maah in Uttar Pradesh that has been serving as a bridge between different castes and communities.
An epicentre of faiths, a place where brotherhood and bonhomie between many religions have flourished and prospered, the Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi situated in a small town in Uttar Pradesh is one such melange of diversities. Situated in Bahraich district, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, devotees come here to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint who propagated the messages of righteousness and truthfulness. It is believed that Syed Salar Masood or Ghazi Miyan was a revered Muslim figure. By the 12th century, he had become famous as a warrior. Devotees visit this dargah in order to seek the blessings of the revered saint. It is believed that the Sufi Saint fulfils the wishes of all and nobody returns empty-handed from here. The Dargah also observes 'Urs' annually when people from different religious communities throng the dargah to seek his blessings. The Shrine showcases religious tolerance by drawing people from different faiths who leave aside their differences and pray for peace and harmony. The Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi is a perfect example of communal harmony that is witnessed throughout the length and breadth of our country. The solidarity among the different religious communities has remained a hallmark of India's unity since time immemorial.
