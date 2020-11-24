Urs of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali celebrated with religious zeal in Baramulla

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s
Devotees of the Kashmir valley celebrated annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali with full religious zeal and fervour.

The shrine is situated in Khanpora area of Baramulla.

Large numbers of devotees flocked to the shrine to offer prayers and to recite holy Quran.

The district administration has issued Covid guidelines under which this festival or Urs was celebrated.


