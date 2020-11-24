Urs of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali celebrated with religious zeal in Baramulla

Shrine of Ghazi Miyan in Bahraich attracts people of all faiths



An epicentre of faiths, a place where brotherhood and bonhomie between many religions have flourished and prospered, the Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi situated in a small town in Uttar Pradesh is one such melange of diversities. Situated in Bahraich district, the Shrine witnesses a rush of devotees throughout the day. Whether one is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or from any other community, devotees come here to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint who propagated the messages of righteousness and truthfulness. It is believed that Syed Salar Masood or Ghazi Miyan was a revered Muslim figure. By the 12th century, he had become famous as a warrior. Devotees visit this dargah in order to seek the blessings of the revered saint. It is believed that the Sufi Saint fulfils the wishes of all and nobody returns empty-handed from here. The Dargah also observes 'Urs' annually when people from different religious communities throng the dargah to seek his blessings. The Shrine showcases religious tolerance by drawing people from different faiths who leave aside their differences and pray for peace and harmony. The Dargah of Hazrat Syed Salar Masood Ghazi is a perfect example of communal harmony that is witnessed throughout the length and breadth of our country. The solidarity among the different religious communities has remained a hallmark of India's unity since time immemorial.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:10 Published now