Protest to save Clemson men's track held over the weekend Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 minutes ago People gathered at Clemson to try to save the program. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clemson track, cross country athletes hope for reconsideration of program



Clemson University announced last week it would be cutting it’s men’s track and field and cross country program effective June 2021. Credit: WYFF Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago