Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shawn Mendes loves that Camila Cabello has his back

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Shawn Mendes loves that Camila Cabello has his back

Shawn Mendes loves that Camila Cabello has his back

Shawn Mendes loves that Camila Cabello has “got his back”, as he credited their many years of friendship with helping them ensure their romance stays strong.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Keep Close During Their Sunday Stroll in Florida

Shawn Mendes keeps his arm wrapped around girlfriend Camila Cabello‘s waist while walking around...
Just Jared - Published

These New Photos of Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are Really, Really Cute!

We always love seeing photos of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together and this new set of pics is...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Shawn Mendes Talks About the Amazing Gift He Got While Quarantining at Camila Cabello's Home

Shawn Mendes is opening up about life in quarantine with his longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello and...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared Jr



Related videos from verified sources

Everything We Learned Shawn Mendes' 'In Wonder' [Video]

Everything We Learned Shawn Mendes' 'In Wonder'

Shawn Mendes has officially dropped his highly-anticipated Netflix documentary "In Wonder". From intimate details about his relationship with Camila Cabello to the process behind his new album..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 07:05Published
Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Share Inspiration Behind 'Monster' [Video]

Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Share Inspiration Behind 'Monster'

Taking to Instagram Live, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber reveal to their fans what inspired their new collaboration "Monster".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:10Published
New Music Friday: BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Garth Brooks all release albums [Video]

New Music Friday: BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Garth Brooks all release albums

Megan Thee Stallion's debut LP, BTS' second album of 2020, Garth Brooks' 12th LP and a Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes collab highlight New Music Friday.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:17Published