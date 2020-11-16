|
|
|
Shawn Mendes loves that Camila Cabello has his back
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Shawn Mendes loves that Camila Cabello has his back
Shawn Mendes loves that Camila Cabello has “got his back”, as he credited their many years of friendship with helping them ensure their romance stays strong.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Shawn Mendes keeps his arm wrapped around girlfriend Camila Cabello‘s waist while walking around...
Just Jared - Published
|
We always love seeing photos of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together and this new set of pics is...
Just Jared Jr - Published
|
Shawn Mendes is opening up about life in quarantine with his longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello and...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared Jr
|
Related videos from verified sources
|