COVID-19 is taking a toll on healthcare workers mental health

Covid-19 is causing a mental health crisis amoung healthcare workers.

One study found (57 percent( have experienced acute stress and (48 percent( exhibited depressive symptoms. i talked with the director of the iu health employee assistance program who says..

They are serving hundreds of healthcare workers every month.

"a number of our staff if not all are just emotionally and physically exhausted and need a break."-dr. eric fish "this pandemic has stretched us and squeezed us in a way we have never ever experienced before."- dr. eric fish these three medical professionals joined governor eric holcomb's press briefing last week..

To let hoosiers know that health care workers are struggling.

"the emotions that we are going through in this next wave here have immediately come back."- dr. mark luetkemeyer and those emotions are causing frontline health care workers to ask for mental health assistance.

"we are seeing a lot of anxiety and depression it's real."- susan day susan day is the director of the iu health employee assistance program..

She says they are serving hundreds of iu employees a month.

"a councilor can really help people feel heard understood cared about and give them things for resiliency ways that they can help themselves each day."-susan day and mental issues aren't the only increase..

Councilors are seeing.

"we are seeing some increase in substance abuse issues with people who are drinking to try and cope."

That's why day says if you have a loved one who works in the medical..

Now is the time to be there for them.

"be a good listener to your partner or family member.

Offer to do things and maybe go beyond offering and just do them."-susan day day says doing small acts of kindness and simply thanking your loved one who works in health care is also a good way to